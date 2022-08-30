Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. 211,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,766. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

