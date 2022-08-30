Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,128,412 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

