Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 209 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,117,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $525.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $232.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

