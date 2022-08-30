Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWF traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.35. 58,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,467. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

