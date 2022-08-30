Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 37,895 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,246.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 102,739 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

T traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 598,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,253,558. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

