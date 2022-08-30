Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

V traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $201.41. 64,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,388. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.