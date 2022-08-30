PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. PVH also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.15 EPS.

PVH Stock Down 0.5 %

PVH traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. PVH has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

