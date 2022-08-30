PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

PureTech Health Price Performance

NASDAQ PRTC traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

