Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in August

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,574,200 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the July 31st total of 1,235,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,005,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LRTNF remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. 316,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

