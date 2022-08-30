PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 43.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. PROS has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

