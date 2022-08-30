Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Progress Software has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

PRGS opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $779,826. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progress Software by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

