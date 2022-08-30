Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Progress Software has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.
Progress Software Stock Down 0.0 %
PRGS opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $779,826. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progress Software by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
