Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 721,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 39.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Down 6.2 %

PFIE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 million, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.82. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Stories

