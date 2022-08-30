PRIZM (PZM) Hits Market Cap of $13.12 Million

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. PRIZM has a market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $219,540.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Peercoin (PPC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Tiger shares (Tiger) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.
- TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
PRIZM Coin Profile
PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,300,517 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com.
PRIZM Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
