Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 30.4% in August

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSET traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,157. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

