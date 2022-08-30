PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance
Shares of PNRG stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.60. 13,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.31. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,558 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $118,439.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,044,049.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,101 shares of company stock worth $784,963. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.