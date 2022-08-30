PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

Shares of PNRG stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.60. 13,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.31. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,558 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $118,439.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,044,049.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,101 shares of company stock worth $784,963. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PrimeEnergy Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

