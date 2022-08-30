Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 633,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,415. Premier has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Premier by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 11.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

