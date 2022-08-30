Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) VP Jorge J. Garcia Sells 1,383 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.26. 10,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,066. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Popular by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,086,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 394.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Popular by 59.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

