Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 9701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Pontem Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Get Pontem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pontem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Pontem in the second quarter worth about $12,324,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pontem by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 728,863 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Pontem by 218.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 337,236 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Pontem in the second quarter worth about $2,955,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Pontem by 9.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,474,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 288,812 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.