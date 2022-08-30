PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PLM opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. PolyMet Mining has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.79.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolyMet Mining (PLM)
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.