Polygon Price Tops $0.82 on Top Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $6.92 billion and approximately $445.72 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134534 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032978 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085118 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon (MATIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,482,124,693 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
