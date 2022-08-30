Polkadex (PDEX) Price Tops $1.44 on Exchanges

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $202,276.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00007309 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00842769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Polkadex Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
