Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.0333 on Major Exchanges

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $327,526.85 and $117.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

