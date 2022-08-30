Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 359,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,141.0 days.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

Shares of PORBF remained flat at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63. Pola Orbis has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

