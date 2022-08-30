Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 359,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,141.0 days.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
Shares of PORBF remained flat at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63. Pola Orbis has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pola Orbis (PORBF)
