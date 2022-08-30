Plian Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (PI)

Plian (PI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $21,112.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Plian

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 913,055,590 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

