Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $51,379,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,989,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,701 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after acquiring an additional 766,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $12,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 19,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,830. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.20.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

