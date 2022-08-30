PlatinumBAR Price Hits $0.0062 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $13,387.68 and $30.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 139.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,002.25 or 1.00049351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00231068 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00141555 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00239188 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057521 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058350 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

