Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masco Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Masco stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.