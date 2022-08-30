Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,511 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Best Buy by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $489,324.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $489,324.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,724. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

