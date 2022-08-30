Pitcairn Co. Sells 66 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,898.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,894.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2,093.63. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

