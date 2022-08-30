Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 202.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

