Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,359,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,690,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $196.54 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.96 and a 200-day moving average of $202.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.