Pitcairn Co. Raises Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 97.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

ADC stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

