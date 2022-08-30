Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,895,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

