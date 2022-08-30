Pitcairn Co. Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,665 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,662. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone stock opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

