Pitcairn Co. Has $979,000 Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 97.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

