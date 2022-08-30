Pitcairn Co. Has $1.02 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Walmart by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $364.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

