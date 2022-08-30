Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHW stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.