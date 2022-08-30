Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 3,767.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

