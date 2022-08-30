Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 3,767.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CNX Resources Price Performance
NYSE:CNX opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
