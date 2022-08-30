Pitcairn Co. Buys 1,213 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,360 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 266,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 195,682 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 76,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

