Pitcairn Co. Acquires 4,144 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 81.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 157,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,802 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 753,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 351,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 234,692 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

