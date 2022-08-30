Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002104 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $80.39 million and $83,043.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00305266 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00114172 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00079462 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,745,821 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

