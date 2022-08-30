Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.47.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.85. 71,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,627. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

