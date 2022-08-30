Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,764,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.33. The company had a trading volume of 43,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average is $241.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.47.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

