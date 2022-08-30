Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million. Photronics also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.

Photronics Stock Down 22.9 %

PLAB traded down $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 240,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,869. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Photronics has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $129,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Photronics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.