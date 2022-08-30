Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Gap Down to $21.77

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $20.99. Photronics shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 96,881 shares traded.
PLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.03.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Photronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Photronics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.
