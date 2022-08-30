Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Reduced by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. 24,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,360. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

