Phantasma Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $256,978.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001334 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $28.81 million and $256,978.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,256.86 or 0.99918307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00057260 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024947 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.