Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,971,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,242 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 5.9% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $102,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,789,088. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

