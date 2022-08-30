Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBR. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,731,468. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

