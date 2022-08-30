Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the July 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PVL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.42. 139,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Insider Activity at Permianville Royalty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

In related news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,567,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,127,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

